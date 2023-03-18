StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

ETD stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $668.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,880,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

