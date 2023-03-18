StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISI traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 170,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,459. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Financial Institutions by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 923.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

