StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,519. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

