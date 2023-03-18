StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

INBK stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.04. 65,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $47.17.

Insider Activity at First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 64,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

