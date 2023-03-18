StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFSGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.79. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

