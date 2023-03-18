StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
FirstCash Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.79. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $100.00.
FirstCash Company Profile
