StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.79. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.