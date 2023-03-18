StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.