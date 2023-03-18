StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
FSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance
NYSE:FSM opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.