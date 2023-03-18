StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gen Digital Stock Up 0.9 %

GEN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,551,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.84. Gen Digital has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gen Digital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 361,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

