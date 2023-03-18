StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.37. Globant has a 12-month low of $144.71 and a 12-month high of $282.13.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Globant by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

