StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Paper (NYSE:IP)

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

IP opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

