StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CL King raised their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of JJSF traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.81. The stock had a trading volume of 285,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,480. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
