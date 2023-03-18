StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CL King raised their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of JJSF traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.81. The stock had a trading volume of 285,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,480. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.53.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

