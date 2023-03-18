StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
LXU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.
LSB Industries Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of LSB Industries stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,003. The company has a market capitalization of $778.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
About LSB Industries
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
