StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

LXU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of LSB Industries stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,003. The company has a market capitalization of $778.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robotti Robert raised its stake in LSB Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,919,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after buying an additional 232,970 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

