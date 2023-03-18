StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

