StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE NNVC opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

