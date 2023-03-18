StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.42. 8,922,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,181. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in PBF Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in PBF Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

