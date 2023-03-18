StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.75. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

About Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.