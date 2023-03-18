StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
MD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of MD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.75. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
