StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MDGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.75. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.