StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEBK traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.06. 14,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $181.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

