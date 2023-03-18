StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCG. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,888,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,425,699. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,787,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,715 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 862,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 56,938 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 873,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

