StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of PSEC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. 2,614,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 25.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 20.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

