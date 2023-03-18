StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Shares of PSEC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. 2,614,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.63.
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
