StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.27. 416,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.31. Qualys has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

