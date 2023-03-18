StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,170,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,151. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
Shares of RedHill Biopharma are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, March 23rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
