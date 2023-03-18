StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,170,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,151. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Shares of RedHill Biopharma are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, March 23rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

About RedHill Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $324,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.