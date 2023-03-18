StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 1.9 %

ROIC stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,313,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,090. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

