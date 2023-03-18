StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RNG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $30.07. 3,398,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,154. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $129.72.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,140 shares of company stock worth $487,445. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

