StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

SBRA stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,488,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,610. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 530,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 180,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

