StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.
Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 3.3 %
SBRA stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,488,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,610. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.
About Sabra Health Care REIT
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
