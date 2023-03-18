StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IOT opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $38,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 299,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,025,635.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,196,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,123,292.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $38,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,133,832 shares of company stock worth $90,979,316. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.