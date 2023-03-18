StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

SHBI stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 302,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Dawn M. Willey bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $71,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,671.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 114,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dawn M. Willey purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $71,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,671.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $122,436 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3,046.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

