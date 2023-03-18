StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Shares of STAA traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

