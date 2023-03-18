StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:RGR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $956.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.47. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $74.88.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 212.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 106,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 56.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,096,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,778.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 59,397 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

