StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance
NYSE:RGR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $956.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.47. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $74.88.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)
