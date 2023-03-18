StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.
Summit Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $26.61. 1,153,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,302. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $34.40.
Institutional Trading of Summit Materials
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 35.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 159,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Materials (SUM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.