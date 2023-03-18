StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $26.61. 1,153,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,302. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 35.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 159,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

