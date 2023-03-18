StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

UFPI stock opened at $77.34 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,545 shares in the company, valued at $29,284,171.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $790,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1,747.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,045,000 after purchasing an additional 307,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.