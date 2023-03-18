StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,518,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 882,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 127.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,702,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 954,155 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

