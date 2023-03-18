StockNews.com Lowers Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $119.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

