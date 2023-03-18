Stolper Co Purchases 3,385 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stolper Co boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 2.5% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,331,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,532. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

