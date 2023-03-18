Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) has been given a €87.00 ($93.55) target price by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s current price.

SBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($127.96) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Stratec Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:SBS opened at €66.90 ($71.94) on Thursday. Stratec has a 12 month low of €64.70 ($69.57) and a 12 month high of €130.60 ($140.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.50 million, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of €81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.43.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

