Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

STRS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.86. 33,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,622. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 6,509.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

