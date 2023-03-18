Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Stratus Properties Stock Performance
STRS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.86. 33,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,622. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratus Properties (STRS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.