Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Strix Group Price Performance

KETL stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 92.70 ($1.13). 620,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,699. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.62. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 74.70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 269 ($3.28). The company has a market cap of £202.74 million, a P/E ratio of 927.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

