Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Strix Group Price Performance
KETL stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 92.70 ($1.13). 620,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,699. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.62. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 74.70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 269 ($3.28). The company has a market cap of £202.74 million, a P/E ratio of 927.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67.
Strix Group Company Profile
Further Reading
