Suku Price Tops $0.0784 on Top Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Suku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $13.99 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Suku has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

