Suku (SUKU) Price Tops $0.0790 on Major Exchanges

Suku (SUKU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Suku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and $1.25 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

