Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Shares Up 3.1%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. 11,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 61,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

