Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 3,402 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,402 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $64,876.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,414,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,908.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, March 17th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20.

On Monday, March 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,784 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $71,019.84.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,645,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,472,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.