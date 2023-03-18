Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 85 ($1.04) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 87 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.91, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.22. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 82.75 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.65). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

