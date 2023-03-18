sUSD (SUSD) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003634 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $40.92 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 40,768,058 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

