Swiss National Bank Buys 4,100 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Korn Ferry worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Boston Partners boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 253.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 606,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,254,000 after buying an additional 435,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after acquiring an additional 253,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,364,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 240,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 1,745,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,469. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $69.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

