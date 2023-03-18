Synapse (SYN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $211.61 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $211.61 million and approximately $32.98 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00004252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

