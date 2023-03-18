Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up about 1.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 59.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,783,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 641,919 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $28.49. 11,365,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,842. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.