Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.39.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.28 and a 52-week high of C$6.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.44.
About Tamarack Valley Energy
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
