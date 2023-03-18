TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,046,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 353,692 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $14.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TASK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). TaskUs had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 378,983 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.