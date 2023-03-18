Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX) Insider Tiffany Olson Purchases 51,305 Shares

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX – Get Rating) insider Tiffany Olson acquired 51,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.69 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$343,384.37 ($228,922.91).

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Telix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops molecularly targeted radiation (MTR) products for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. The company focuses on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using MTR. Its lead products include TLX591-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX591, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials and TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); and TLX66, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.