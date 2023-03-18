Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDC. Guggenheim began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
Teradata Trading Down 0.4 %
Teradata stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Teradata has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata
In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,182. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teradata by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,673,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 211,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
