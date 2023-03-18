Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDC. Guggenheim began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Teradata Trading Down 0.4 %

Teradata stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Teradata has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,182. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teradata by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,673,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 211,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

