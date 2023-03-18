Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

About Territorial Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

