Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.56.
Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.
