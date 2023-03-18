Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Boosted by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.00 on Friday, hitting $180.13. 133,197,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,019,109. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $569.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

